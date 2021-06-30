$793.09 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $793.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.90 million. Albemarle posted sales of $764.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 587,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.