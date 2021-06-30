Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0673 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Ignition has a market cap of $96,273.60 and approximately $23.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 100.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,444,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,366 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

