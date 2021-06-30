Ubiq Trading Down 2.4% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $11,919.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,909.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.13 or 0.06468541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01496948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00409727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00162070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00632546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00419502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00371617 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

