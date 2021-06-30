Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEVMY. Nord/LB raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMY remained flat at $$17.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.