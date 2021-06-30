Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

PWCDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.