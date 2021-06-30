Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $13.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $15,412,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 443,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

