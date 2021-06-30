Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

