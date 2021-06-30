Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average volume of 304 call options.

NYSE:GATX traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. 238,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. GATX has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in GATX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in GATX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GATX by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

