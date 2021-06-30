Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.23 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.59.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

