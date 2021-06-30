$0.13 EPS Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.08. Macy’s posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after buying an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,565,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,959,107. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

