Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,112. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

