Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,112. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
About Telefônica Brasil
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
