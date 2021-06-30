SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in June

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SASDY remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49. SAS AB has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Get SAS AB (publ) alerts:

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.