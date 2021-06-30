SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in June

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of SASDY remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49. SAS AB has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
About SAS AB (publ)
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.