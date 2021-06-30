Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 24,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,550. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3996 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

