Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Decreases By 56.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,703. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

