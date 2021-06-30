Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Dividend of $2.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BCC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 420,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,790. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.86.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

