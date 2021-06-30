Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Target Price at $42.40

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 382,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,843. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.67. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

