Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 73.0% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASIX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 107,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,724. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $837.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

