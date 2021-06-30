$0.27 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heartland Express by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 171,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,383. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

