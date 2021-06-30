Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Rises By 308.3%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

