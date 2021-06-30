Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Rises By 300.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FERL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,864. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.
Fearless Films Company Profile
