Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Rises By 300.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FERL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,864. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

