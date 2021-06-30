GameCredits (GAME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $297,082.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and $297,082.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,035,686 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

