LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 276.7% in June

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.7 days.

Shares of LNXSF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

