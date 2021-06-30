Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.45. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,314. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.