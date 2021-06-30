Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.45. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,314. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

