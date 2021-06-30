Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Hold

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

CCBG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 33,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,793. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $434.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,304 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

