Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $637,775.87 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $22.57 on Wednesday, reaching $1,912.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,795.36. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

