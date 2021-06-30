OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler Sells 25,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 815,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.58.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

