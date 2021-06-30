Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. 46,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.47. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

