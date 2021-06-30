Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.21. 539,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Illumina by 94.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.