Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 45,000 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $17.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. 3,882,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

