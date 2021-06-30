Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Down 60.8% in June

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 380,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

