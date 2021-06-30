Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HENKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

