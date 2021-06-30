Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

KRDXF remained flat at $$232.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Get Kardex alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised Kardex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.