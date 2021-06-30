Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMIGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY remained flat at $$46.78 on Wednesday. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

