LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 289,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,880. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

