Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 417,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,932. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.