Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 97,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

