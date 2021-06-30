Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at $677,205.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock worth $726,527. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

