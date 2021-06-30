Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

