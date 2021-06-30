Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.74

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 4473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

