Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 87,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

