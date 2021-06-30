Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 382,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,094. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.