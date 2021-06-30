Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SAPMY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Saipem stock remained flat at $$4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

