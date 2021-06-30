Insider Selling: Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260.

Shares of TSE:RSI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. Analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

