EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of EAU Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318. EAU Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.
About EAU Technologies
