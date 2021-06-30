EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of EAU Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318. EAU Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water.

