Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Rises By 105.3%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the May 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRETF. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.