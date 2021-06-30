Minter Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,343.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. Minter Network has a market cap of $24.85 million and $32,343.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,357,794,464 coins and its circulating supply is 4,152,584,897 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

