Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

HESAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of HESAY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $147.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.23.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

