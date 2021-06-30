$370.66 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $370.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $357.70 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $495.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

TGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 558,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 297,833 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

