Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 256.1%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 256.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
CGEMY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.75.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
