Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 256.1%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 256.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

