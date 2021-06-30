CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,962. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

