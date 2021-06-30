CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CMG Holdings Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,962. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About CMG Holdings Group
